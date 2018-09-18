Kanye West Is Teasing Something New: “YANDHI 9 29 18″

Kanye West appears to be teasing something new on social media. In the wake of his appearance at the PornHub Awards (where he debuted the new Spike Jonze-directed video for “I Love It” featuring Lil Pump), the rapper has continued to flood social media with an abundance of screenshotted text conversations, merch ideas, arial photographs, and more. Now on Twitter and Instagram, Kanye has posted photos of a reflective Yeezus-esque MiniDisc with purple accents captioned “YANDHI 9 29 18.”

Yesterday, Saturday Night Live announced that Kanye would be the musical guest on the first episode of the show’s upcoming season and it appears he might take the opportunity to debut new material on the show. The date posted on social media is the same as his scheduled SNL performance, and the name “Yandhi” (Yeezy + Gandhi?) echoes the rapper’s Jesus-inspired album title from 2013. Kanye also posted an image of his SNL performance announcement edited to say “Yandhi” in place of his name. Check out the posts below.