Saturday Night Live’s 44th season begins in two weeks, and the show has just announced the host/musical guest lineup for Episode 1. It’s something of an auspicious combination: Adam Driver and Kanye West. West has appeared on SNL a full seven times, his first time being in 2005 and his most recent being his 2016 appearance debuting music from The Life of Pablo. In May, SNL made fun of West’s incendiary, Trump-sympathetic tweets in a skit with Donald Glover that parodied the horror movie A Quiet Place. See the show’s official announcement of the appearance below.