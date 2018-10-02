News \
Morrissey Announces New Tour Dates
Morrissey will, in theory, play shows in Southern California, Mexico, and South America beginning on October 31 and culminating in mid-December. For the uninitiated, buying Morrissey tickets is the lowest stakes form of gambling possible, given the odds that he might not even show up. And then, if he does, there’s the chance he’s gonna say something regrettable.
Morrissey has canceled shows for reasons ranging from illness, broken heaters at the venue, and the nebulous “logistical circumstances beyond our control.” Assuming the November 1 show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles happens, he’ll be sharing the stage with Joan Jett. He’s also headlining the Tropicalia Music & Taco Festival in Long Beach, California the weekend of November 3.
Morrissey’s 2018 tour dates are as follows:
10/31 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic
11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater with Joan Jett
11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest
11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall
11/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
11/27 – Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición
11/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Fundicao Progresso
12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas
12/05 – Asuncion, PY @ Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol
12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena
12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello
12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
Good luck, everyone.