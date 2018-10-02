Morrissey Announces New Tour Dates

Morrissey will, in theory, play shows in Southern California, Mexico, and South America beginning on October 31 and culminating in mid-December. For the uninitiated, buying Morrissey tickets is the lowest stakes form of gambling possible, given the odds that he might not even show up. And then, if he does, there’s the chance he’s gonna say something regrettable.

Morrissey has canceled shows for reasons ranging from illness, broken heaters at the venue, and the nebulous “logistical circumstances beyond our control.” Assuming the November 1 show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles happens, he’ll be sharing the stage with Joan Jett. He’s also headlining the Tropicalia Music & Taco Festival in Long Beach, California the weekend of November 3.

Morrissey’s 2018 tour dates are as follows:

10/31 – Ventura, CA @ The Majestic

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater with Joan Jett

11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

11/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/27 – Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición

11/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Fundicao Progresso

12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

12/05 – Asuncion, PY @ Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol

12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena

12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello

12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

Good luck, everyone.