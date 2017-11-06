Morrissey Cancels Show Because It Was Cold

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Morrissey canceled a show last night. Cold weather and a broken heater are reportedly to blame for the cancelation at the outdoor Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, California.

“Due to an inoperable heating system onstage, tonight’s engagement is postponed,” a PA announcement told the waiting crowd, as captured on social media. “A new date will be rescheduled for the 2018 season.”

Paso Robles reported lows in the 40s last night. One attendee on the fan forum Morrissey-Solo reported that the temperature was around 48 degrees at the time of the announcement.

Morrissey’s North America tour presumably continues Friday and Saturday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.