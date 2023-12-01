Morrissey‘s You Are the Quarry turns 20 next year, and to honor the album’s anniversary, the mercurial singer has announced two shows where he’ll perform it in full for the only time. The gigs will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim on Jan. 26 and the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 27; tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PST through Ticketmaster.com.

When the album came out in 2004, SPIN’s Marc Spitz wrote that its lyrics are “downright curmudgeonly in places. Everyone gets theirs: the critics, the litigants, the obese carnivores, the Bush administration and Blair administration” and that “Morrissey has never sounded better.” Several tracks from You Are the Quarry appear on our list of the 50 best Morrissey songs, which can be found here.

Last year, Morrissey released “Rebels Without Applause,” his first new song in three years. His most recently completed album, Bonfire of the Teenagers, has yet to be released due to an ongoing battle with his former label, Capitol Records, which he discussed in an interview with New York’s Fox affiliate in October.

The former Smiths frontman is presently on tour in Asia, but abruptly canceled his show tonight (Dec. 1) in Perth, Australia, due to unspecified “unforeseen circumstances.” The next scheduled gig is Monday in Melbourne, with a run of South American dates to follow the You Are the Quarry performances in February.