5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra

Name Kevin Griffin/Better Than Ezra

Best known for Norm McDonald’s best “Weekend Update” joke on Saturday Night Live.

Current city Franklin, TN

Really want to be in Positano, writing my memoir.

Excited about The new Better Than Ezra album Super Magick coming out May 3rd and our upcoming Live A Little Tourin May that is named after our current single and of course, Pilgrimage Festival’s 10th Anniversary feat. Noah Kahan, Hozier, Dave Matthews Band and more (I co-founded the festival) coming up September 28th and 29th in Franklin, TN.

My current music collection has a lot of K-Pop.

And a little bit of Britpop.

Preferred format I’m all about convenience and accessibility so it’s steaming for me

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Elton John

This is the first album I ever had and it’s still one of my faves.

2

Avalon, Roxy Music

I’m a sucker for Bryan Ferry’s voice and the whole vibe they created for that record is timeless.

3

Murmur, R.E.M.

This album really was the blueprint for me as a young songwriter and artist.

4

Louder Than Bombs, The Smiths

This was a compilation from one of my all-time favorite bands. Morrisey’s voice and lyrics… Johnny Marr’s sublime guitar work…oh my it’s heaven!

5

Hot Fuss, The Killers

This might be one of the great debuts ever…up there with Guns N’ Roses and Jeff Buckley. The album captured a moment and they’re still making great music.