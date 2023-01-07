Morrissey Issues Statement on Political Views, Aborted Miley Cyrus Collaboration

Morrissey has responded to some of the conjecture surrounding his beleaguered album Bonfire of Teenagers, including his thoughts on Miley Cyrus dropping off a previously recorded collaboration and how it had nothing to do with his political beliefs.

In late December, the singer announced that he parted ways with both his management company Maverick/Quest as well as Capitol Records (who owns the unreleased Bonfire of Teenagers material). He also said, without elaboration, that Cyrus requested to have her vocals removed from the song “I Am Veronica,” which has led to theories on what may have caused the splits.

“I am aware that the ludicrous ‘Morrissey is Far Right’ attributions have very recently wiggled back into minor vogue on all of the usual gossip sites. This rush is, I am assured, in view of Miley Cyrus wanting to be removed from ‘I Am Veronica,’ and suddenly the very dated rehash of ‘This is because of Morrissey’s political views’ wobbles out – delighting those for whom I am a book that under no circumstances can they stop reading,” began a lengthy statement from the former Smiths frontman on his web site.

He also provided clarification about Cyrus’ decision, saying, “In truth, Miley has backed off for reasons unconnected to me, having had a major clash with a key figure in ‘the circle.’ I cannot give any details about the private fight because … it is private, after all.” He added, “Miley came into my world; I did not venture towards hers. I was eternally thankful, and even now, I remain so.”

In the post, Morrissey also took aim at the “Cancel Vultures” that have come after him, noting, “The campaign to destroy my career was originally led by four male individuals in Britain, each of whom have prominent positions on social media – and they have full unedited access to the Legacy Media.” Though it wasn’t clear to whom he’s referring, Morrissey has been criticized for promoting the right-wing extremist party For Britain, which has sought to stop immigration of Muslims into the U.K.

He attempted to clarify his political views, sharing, “Although the Left changed and deserted me many years ago, I am most certainly not Far Right, and I have not ever met anyone who claims to be Far Right. My politics are straightforward: I recognize realities. Some realities horrify me, and some do not, but I accept that I was not created so that others might gratify me and delight me with all that they think and do – what a turgid life that would be.” He added, “I’ve been offended all of my life, and it has strengthened me, and I am glad. I wouldn’t have the journey any other way. Only by hearing the opinions of others can we form truly rational views, and therefore we must never accept a beehive society that refuses to reflect a variety of views.”

Morrissey wrapped up the post by saying it was intended for his fans, whom he called “the best and most incredible audience that anyone could dream of.”

Though Bonfire of Teenagers remains in limbo, Capitol did release a track from it, “Rebels Without Applause,” while the controversy was bubbling. Morrissey has also said he plans to return to the studio early this year to begin work on yet another new album, Without Music the World Dies.