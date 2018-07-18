Stream DRAM’s Surprise EP That’s a Girls Name

DRAM has released a surprise three-song EP called That’s a Girls Name. Running less than 10 minutes and complete with song titles like “Best Hugs” and “Sundress,” it’s a typically bubbly and optimistic group of poppy hip-hop songs. It’s the followup to his #1HappyHoliday EP from November of last year. Recently, DRAM appeared on Chromeo’s single “Must’ve Been” and performed with them on Colbert. In December, he also released “Campfire,” a collaborative single with Neil Young for the Bright soundtrack. Listen to That’s a Girls Name below.