The infectiously warm DRAM has been releasing new songs all month long and he’s capping off a productive November with a surprise holiday EP called #1HappyHoliday. It features three delightfully mellow seasonal tracks: “Silver Bells” (which features his mom, lovingly referred to as BigBabyMom), “The Christmas Song,” and “#1HappyHoliday.” Listen below.

