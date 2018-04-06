Chromeo Announce New Album, Share Single “Must’ve Been” ft. DRAM

Chromeo have announced their upcoming new album Head Over Heels. Out Jun 15 via Big Beat/Atlantic, the release includes the single “Must’ve Been,” a collaboration with Virginia rapper DRAM. The track continues the duo’s penchant for funky R&B, with heavy drums and a infectious talk-box vocals. The album will also feature the band’s previously-released singles “Juice” and “Bedroom Calling” featuring The-Dream. Check out “Must’ve Been” below.

