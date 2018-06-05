Kanye West and Kid Cudi to Host Kids See Ghost Listening Party

Fresh off the Wyoming unveiling of ye, Kanye West is teaming up with Kid Cudi to host a listening party for their forthcoming joint album in a far less remote location, Los Angeles. Cudi’s manager Dennis Cummings tweeted that Kids See Ghost, the moniker under which West and Cudi collaborate, will hold a listening party at a yet unspecified date but promised to reveal more details soon. The seven-song album will drop on Friday, June 8, one week after West released ye.

In April, West teased Takashi Murakami-inspired artwork in anticipation of the record release, and in May he tweeted what is believed to be the track listing for the Cudi collaboration. This will be the third West-produced record to be dropped in the past three weeks, including the aforementioned ye and Pusha T’s Daytona.

Cudi, a longtime West collaborator, apparently featured on “Ghost Town” and “No Mistakes” from ye.