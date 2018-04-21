Kanye Teases Kid Cudi Collaboration with New Takashi Murakami-Inspired Images

Over the last few days, Kanye West has reemerged on Twitter with a flurry of revelations about his latest creative material. So far, we learned he’s got a new 7-song album on the way in June, another, possibly separate release with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts, as well as new music from Pusha T and Teyana Taylor coming later this year.

If that weren’t enough, Ye has now shared a couple anime-style images that appear to be connected to his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi. Captioned “Murakami vibes,” the images depict anime illustrations of Kanye and Cudi alongside the title in Japanese script, citing Japanese artist Takashi Murakami (who designed the art for West’s 2007 album Graduation) as potential inspiration. Like a lot of his other recent tweets, the images appear to be rough drafts of a more polished cover to come, though everything about this new release still seems far from set in stone.