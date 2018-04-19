Kanye West Announces New Pusha T Album Release Date

Kanye West, ever the benevolent label head of G.O.O.D. Music, was not so selfish as to make today about him and his twin album announcements. He also let it be known that the president of the label, Pusha T will have his new album out soon as well. Kanye tweeted that the record, believed to be titled King Push, will be out May 25th.

West also revealed that Teyana Taylor will have a new album out June 22nd. Combined with Kanye’s solo album and his joint project with Kid Cudi dropping on the first week of June, it would seem that Kanye and his labelmates are planning a summer takeover.

Pusha T May 25th — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018