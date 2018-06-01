Kanye West has finally released his new album ye, which he premiered at a listening party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming last night. The project is 7 tracks and only 23 minutes, but there’s quite a bit of incendiary and strange Kanye Westiness crammed into that runtime, both lyrically and musically. Despite the prevailing claustrophobic and slightly demented feeling ye sustains, it is still a Kanye West album, and so it is full of sample-dominated beats—courtesy of himself and Mike Dean—and, as always, there’s a hefty list of featured artists.

The full list of features on the album is not fully confirmed on official credits listings available online. However, we’ve put together a list featuring what the audio, reports from the listening party, and other sources have confirmed as collaborators on the project. Below is a version of the tracklist that we’ve annotated with some other tidbits about production and sample use as well.

“I Thought About Killing You” is co-produced and written with Benny Blanco and Francis and the Lights. “Yikes” includes additional writing credits for Kenyan musician Ayub Ogada and collaborator James Mbarack Achieng, possibly related to a sample. “All Mine” appears to feature Valee & Ty Dolla $ign and is co-produced and written with Francis and the Lights. “Wouldn’t Leave” apparently features PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jeremih & Ty Dolla $ign. (’50s preacher Reverend W.A. Donaldson credited on Tidal as a co-writer; his 1959 “Baptizing Scene” recording was previously used on Jay-Z and Kanye’s “Niggas in Paris”). “No Mistakes” apparently features Kid Cudi and Charlie Wilson. It also includes a sample of Slick Rick’s 1988 track “Hey Young World,” additional production and songwriting by Che Pope, and a composition credit to the late gospel singer and composer Edwin Hawkins. “Ghost Town” apparently features John Legend, 070 Shake, and Kid Cudi (and is co-produced with Benny Blanco and Francis and the Lights). It also carries a writing credit for ’60s singer and arranger Trade Martin, possibly related to a sample. “Violent Crimes” features Nicki Minaj (via voicemail) and also seems to feature Dej Loaf and Ty Dolla $ign.

There are also unconfirmed rumors of possible contributions from Young Thug, Willow Smith, and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker embedded in here as well. We’ve reached out to Kanye’s team for further confirmation of the full credits list, and will continue updating and expanding this list as more information about the album becomes available.

Update (12 p.m. ET): Kevin Parker now says that he is not featured on ye, according to Aussie music site Triple J.