Kanye West Raps About Tristan Thompson, Stormy Daniels, and Russell Simmons on New Album ye

Kanye West’s new album is officially titled ye, and is now at least somewhat out in the world. Though it hasn’t yet made it to streaming platforms, the album was played live tonight twice as part of the rapper’s Jackson Hole, Wyoming listening party. (UPDATE: You can stream the album here).

Kanye’s been no stranger to controversy in recent months and on the album, he raps about Tristan Thompson, Stormy Daniels, and the sexual misconduct allegations against Russell Simmons. On the album’s third track, Ye makes reference to Stormy Daniels and Tristan Thompson, rapping “I could have a Naomi Campbell and still might want a Stormy Daniels.” Later on the following track, Kanye references his controversial remarks to TMZ that slavery was a choice, rapping “They say ‘build your own’ / I said ‘how Sway?’ / I said slavery was a choice / They said ‘how Ye?'”

Elsewhere on the album, Kanye makes explicit reference to Russell Simmons and the #MeToo movement. On the album’s second track, he raps, “Russell Simmons wanna pray for me too / Wanna pray for him ’cause he got #MeToo’d.” The release follows tracks “Lift Yourself” and “Ye vs. the People,” neither of which seem to appear on the livestreamed version of YE.