Kanye Tweets Possible Tracklists for Upcoming G.O.O.D Music Albums

Today, Kanye West returned to Twitter after getting rid of his phone to “focus” on his upcoming albums. He quickly posted another a second tweet which included a video of himself recording beats in a studio in front of two whiteboards, with the names “Ye/Kids/Pusha/Nas/Teyana” written and sectioned off with numbers and a few titles written under each name. This video apparently reveals the tracklists for the upcoming slate of G.O.O.D music projects coming out starting at the end of this month, as well as a new Nas album that Kanye is executive producing. For Kanye’s solo album, there are seven numbers labeled but only two song titles that are written out. “Exactly” and “Wouldn’t Leave” are labeled the second and third track, respectively, with the other five spaces left blank. In the video, the first track on the album has been noticeably erased. The new Nas album is also apparently seven tracks, with only the first song, “Everything,” written out. Teyana Taylor’s album has seven tracks labeled with the first three track titles given: “Gonna Love,” “Hold On,” and “3 Ways.” As for Kanye and Kid Cudi’s collab album, Kids See Ghosts, and the Pusha T album, the presumed songs on the album have been written down in full. See their tracklists below.

Kids See Ghosts:

“Feel The Love” “Kids See Ghosts” “4th Dimension” “Ghost Town” “Cudi Montage” “Devils Watchin” “Reborn”

Pusha T 2018 album: