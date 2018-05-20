This past Friday, Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams released “Sangria Wine,” a new joint single that already seems like a strong contender to follow up the success of Cabello’s breakout solo single “Havana” (which counts Pharrell as a co-writer). Tonight, the duo gave “Sangria Wine” its television debut at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, performing on a surreal set of red faux hills. Pharrell then stepped aside as Cabello performed “Havana” with her backing dancers.

Cabello has enjoyed solo success since leaving pop group Fifth Harmony in late 2016, scoring a number-one hit with “Havana” and a bestselling album with her debut Camila. Her Billboard award nominations this year included Top Collaboration for “Havana,” which features Young Thug, as well as Top New Artist and Top Female Artist. Tonight’s BBMAs performance comes between dates on Taylor Swift’s current Reputation concert tour, which features and Cabello and Charli XCX as opening acts. Swift herself shouted out Cabello and Charli while accepting the award for Top Female Artist earlier in the evening. Meanwhile, Fifth Harmony’s remaining members recently announced a hiatus to pursue solo projects of their own.

For his part, the versatile and perpetually popular Pharrell has been as busy as ever: In addition to his work with Cabello, he produced Migos’ hit “Stir Fry,” co-produced Ariana Grande’s upcoming album Sweetener, and appeared on Rae Sremmurd’s single “Chanel.” No_One Ever Really Dies, the latest album from Pharrell’s band N.E.R.D, was released last December.

Watch a clip of Camila Cabello and Pharrell Williams performing “Sangria Wine”:

Watch a clip of Camila Cabello performing “Havana”: