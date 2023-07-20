A$AP Rocky Shares New Single ‘Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Rapper teamed up with Pharrell to co-produce the song
A$AP Rocky
(Credit: Brandon Faith)

This Sunday, A$AP Rocky will headline Rolling Loud Miami. Ahead of the performance, Rocky dropped his solo single of 2023. Titled “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” he co-produced the song with none other than Pharrell Williams. On the track, Rocky mentions his wife several times. As you may know, Rocky has been in a relationship with Rihanna for years, and the couple has a child together, with another on the way.

In January, Rocky released “Same Problems.”

Though there’s been talks about a new A$AP Rocky album for years (his last album was 2018’s Testing), a press release stated that this song will feature on an album that will be released through through A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records.

Earlier this year, Rocky appeared on “Wharf Talk,” a song off Tyler, the Creator’s deluxe edition of Call Me If You Get Lost.

Also Read

Watch Tyler, the Creator Frolic With an Invisible Date … and A$AP Rocky

