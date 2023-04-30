Surprise guests Sean “Diddy” Combs and Chris Brown enlivened an already star-studded performance dubbed Pharrell’s Phriends yesterday (April 29) during Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, Va. The artists joined Williams and his previously announced acts such as A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A. to close out the evening.

The artist formerly known as Puff Daddy performed his 1997 hit “It’s All About the Benjamins,” as well as “Pass the Cîroc” with Rhymes and “Finna Get Loose” with Williams. Diddy previously appeared at the festival in 2019. Brown’s appearance yesterday featured “Loyal” and “Look At Me Now,” although it was not included during the YouTube livestream for unknown reasons.

As for the rest of the set, Williams played several songs on which he’d previously guested and/or produced, such as Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” and “Lemon,” N.E.R.D.’s collaboration with Rihanna.

M.I.A. performed her hits “Bad Girls” and “Paper Planes,” A$AP Rocky performed “Riot” and “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” and De La Soul’s Maseo and Posdnuos delivered “Stakes Is High,” among other tracks.

Something in the Water boasted one of the more eclectic lineups of the early festival season, including Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, Third Eye Blind, 100 Gecs, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, the Kid Laroi, Wale, Wet Leg, and Kehlani.

Williams is also continuing work on Phriends, his first new album since 2014’s Girl.