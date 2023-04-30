Instagram Facebook Twitter
Gabe 'Nandez
Gabe ‘Nandez No Longer Rides Alone
Ryuichi Sakamoto: 8 Essential Albums
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson Celebrates His 90th Birthday in Style With Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and Dozens More

Diddy, Chris Brown Surprise During Pharrell’s Star-Packed Set at Something in the Water Fest

Performance also included Busta Rhymes, A$AP Rocky, M.I.A., and De La Soul
Diddy Pharrell
Photo Credit: MICHAEL OBERLIES FOR COMBS GLOBAL

Surprise guests Sean “Diddy” Combs and Chris Brown enlivened an already star-studded performance dubbed Pharrell’s Phriends yesterday (April 29) during Pharrell WilliamsSomething in the Water festival in Virginia Beach, Va. The artists joined Williams and his previously announced acts such as A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, and M.I.A. to close out the evening.

The artist formerly known as Puff Daddy performed his 1997 hit “It’s All About the Benjamins,” as well as “Pass the Cîroc” with Rhymes and “Finna Get Loose” with Williams. Diddy previously appeared at the festival in 2019. Brown’s appearance yesterday featured “Loyal” and “Look At Me Now,” although it was not included during the YouTube livestream for unknown reasons.

 

As for the rest of the set, Williams played several songs on which he’d previously guested and/or produced, such as Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Daft Punk’s “Get Lucky,” and “Lemon,” N.E.R.D.’s collaboration with Rihanna.

Also Read

De La Soul, Arcade Fire, M.I.A Join Pharrell’s Something in the Water Fest

M.I.A. performed her hits “Bad Girls” and “Paper Planes,” A$AP Rocky performed “Riot” and “Praise the Lord (Da Shine),” and De La Soul’s Maseo and Posdnuos delivered “Stakes Is High,” among other tracks.

Something in the Water boasted one of the more eclectic lineups of the early festival season, including Arcade Fire, Jonas Brothers, Third Eye Blind, 100 Gecs, BADBADNOTGOOD, Flo Milli, Kamasi Washington, Kaytranada, Lil Yachty, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Machine Gun Kelly, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, the Kid Laroi, Wale, Wet Leg, and Kehlani.

Williams is also continuing work on Phriends, his first new album since 2014’s Girl.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Stone Gossard
Community

Stone Gossard on Volunteering at Seattle Free Clinic and Pearl Jam’s Activism

Criminal Justice Reform

McKinley Dixon on Police Reform, the Vibrancy of Chicago

Mental Health

Zolita on the Importance of Meditation, Staying Centered While on Tour

Criminal Justice Reform

Killer Mike on Why He’s ‘Bound’ By His Belief in the First Amendment

more from spin

Diddy Pharrell
News

Diddy, Chris Brown Surprise During Pharrell’s Star-Packed Set at Something in the Water Fest

Willie Nelson
Recaps

Willie Nelson Celebrates His 90th Birthday in Style With Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and Dozens More

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 17: Caroline Polachek of Chairlift performs on stage at YouTube At Coppertank during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival on March 17, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SXSW)
News

Caroline Polachek Joined by Charli XCX and Weyes Blood at L.A. Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top