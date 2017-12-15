News \
Stream N.E.R.D.’s New Album No_One Ever Really Dies
Virginia favorites N.E.R.D. have finally shared their new album No_One Ever Really Dies in full. Featuring tracks like “Lemon” featuring Rihanna and “1000” with Future, the full release also includes contributions from Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, M.I.A., Andre 3000, and Ed Sheeran, though it’s still unclear how much collaborators Chad Hugo and Shay Haley were involved with the new effort. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the trio discussed some of the political ambitions of the new album, with Pharrell saying “If not now, when? If not me, who?” Check it out below.