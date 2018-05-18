Pharrell Williams has released a new duet with former One Direction member Camila Cabello called “Sangria Wine.” The single features a strong salsa influence, and features singing in both English and Spanish. The two previously collaborated on Cabello’s biggest single to date, last year’s “Havana,” on which Pharrell sang. Cabello released her solo debut, Camila, last year. The two are set to perform together at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. Listen to (or watch a “pseudo video” for) “Sangria Wine” below.