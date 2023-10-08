Foo Fighters Welcome Shania Twain For ‘Best Of You’ In Austin

Foo Fighters welcomed yet another unexpected guest during their headlining performance last night (Oct. 7) at the Austin City Limits festival, as Shania Twain joined the Dave Grohl-led group on the penultimate song of the set, “Best of You.” Twain gave Grohl a playful hug as he began singing, in a pairing which followed her own performance at ACL yesterday.

The Foos previously nodded to the pop world when crooner Michael Bublé joined them in August at San Francisco’s Outside Lands for his song “Haven’t Met You Yet.” The group has also brought out Billy Idol, Alanis Morissette, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams during its 2023 touring in support of the album But Here We Are.

As previously reported, Grohl and company will play 12 shows in U.S. stadiums next summer, kicking off on July 17 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Support for these gigs will come from Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, the Hives, Alex G, Amyl and the Sniffers, and L7. Beforehand, the Foos will visit Australia in late November and early December and New Zealand in late January.

Twain is on tour in North America through Nov. 14 in Vancouver, and will resume her Las Vegas residency on May 10, 2024, at Planet Hollywood.