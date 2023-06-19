Foo Fighters are taking a short break after playing a short string of festival and headlining dates. Before that, they headlined the final night of Bonnaroo and received help from an unexpected source.

Dave Grohl and company enlisted none other than Hayley Williams to sing “My Hero.” The Paramore singer is a longtime fan of the Foos, having spoken of her admiration of the band for years. Paramore previously covered “My Hero” for the Superman Returns soundtrack. Conveniently, Paramore played on the main stage right before Foo Fighters, so Williams didn’t have too far to go.

During her performance, Grohl expressed his support, saying “Aw she’s harmonizing!”

FOO FIGHTERS BROUGHT OUT HAYLEY FOR MY HERO pic.twitter.com/ra2vuJKafq — brett | bonnaroo!!! (@tinyhotopicbish) June 19, 2023

hayley has joined Foo Fighters on stage to perform ‘My Hero’ at #Bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/htQZr2aLMY — jen (@YELYAHG00N) June 19, 2023

hayley having the time of her life while performing with the foo fighters. this is the content i signed up for! pic.twitter.com/1RdVIw7W8E — alice SAW PARAMORE! (@miseryroute) June 19, 2023

Foo Fighters resume its tour in Canada on July 8. The band will be on the road for most of the next few months, hitting festivals around the world.

As for Paramore, the band is taking a short break before picking things back up again on July 6 at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.