Since Foo Fighters kicked off its tour in May, the band has performed a mid-set covers medley. The songs have varied (and mostly have leaned on drummer Josh Freese’s previous bands), and recently, the Foos weaved in Michael Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet.” As the band’s headlining set at San Francisco’s Outside Lands, a festival where attendees have come to expect the unexpected, rumbled along, the band brought up Buble to join them on vocals on his 2009 single.

Watch fan-shot footage of it below.

MICHAEL BUBLÉ AND FOO FIGHTERS???? pic.twitter.com/SR2GPPaIQe — jae 💕 ceo of mista (@lesbianmista) August 13, 2023

Michael Buble just popped up in the middle of Foo Fighters’ set because why not? #OutsideLands pic.twitter.com/8GTZOxnFep — Patrick with Traffic (@useless_weirdo) August 13, 2023

WHY DID MICHAEL BUBLE JUST PULL UP TO THE FOO FIGHTERS SHOW?!?! pic.twitter.com/HFm2c3nNY3 — kyra 🏹🩵 (@uhhkyra) August 13, 2023

In the past, the Foos have jammed with Brian May, David Lee Roth, Deadmau5, and even Rick Astley. However, bringing up Bublé may be the most surprising special guest performance yet.

See the full setlist below:

All My Life

The Pretender

No Son of Mine (with “Enter Sandman” and “Paranoid” riffs)

Rescued

Walk

Learn to Fly

Times Like These

Breakout

Sabotage / Enter Sandman / Whip It / March of the Pigs / Haven’t Met You Yet (with Michael Bublé)

My Hero

This Is a Call

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl)

Show Me How (with Violet Grohl)

The Teacher (with Violet Grohl)

Best of You

Aurora (Dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)

Everlong