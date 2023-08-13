Since Foo Fighters kicked off its tour in May, the band has performed a mid-set covers medley. The songs have varied (and mostly have leaned on drummer Josh Freese’s previous bands), and recently, the Foos weaved in Michael Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet.” As the band’s headlining set at San Francisco’s Outside Lands, a festival where attendees have come to expect the unexpected, rumbled along, the band brought up Buble to join them on vocals on his 2009 single.
Watch fan-shot footage of it below.
In the past, the Foos have jammed with Brian May, David Lee Roth, Deadmau5, and even Rick Astley. However, bringing up Bublé may be the most surprising special guest performance yet.
See the full setlist below:
All My Life
The Pretender
No Son of Mine (with “Enter Sandman” and “Paranoid” riffs)
Rescued
Walk
Learn to Fly
Times Like These
Breakout
Sabotage / Enter Sandman / Whip It / March of the Pigs / Haven’t Met You Yet (with Michael Bublé)
My Hero
This Is a Call
The Sky Is a Neighborhood
Shame Shame (with Violet Grohl)
Show Me How (with Violet Grohl)
The Teacher (with Violet Grohl)
Best of You
Aurora (Dedicated to Taylor Hawkins)
Everlong