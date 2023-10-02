Foo Fighters To Rock U.S. Stadiums Next Summer

Foo Fighters will play 12 shows in U.S. stadiums next summer, kicking off on July 17 at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y. Support for these gigs will come from Pretenders, Mammoth WVH, the Hives, Alex G, Amyl and the Sniffers, and L7. Tickets go on sale Friday (Oct. 6) through the Foos’ website.

The tour is dubbed Everything or Nothing at All, after a lyric from the song “Nothing at All” from the band’s latest album But Here We Are. Beforehand, the Foos have a host of additional shows on tap, including fall U.S. dates through Oct. 14 at the ACL Festival in Austin, Tx., Australian shows in late November and early December, and three gigs in New Zealand in late January.

The summer stadium shows will be preceded by a massive European tour, beginning on June 13 in Manchester, U.K. The Foos returned to the road in May for the first time since the March 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, whose seat has been filled by Josh Freese.

“Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder,” frontman Dave Grohl wrote in a message to fans after the first group of comeback performances. “When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you … and it feels so good to see you, churning up these emotions together.

Wednesday, July 17 — New York NY — Citi Field *

Friday, July 19 – New York NY — Citi Field #

Sunday, July 21 – Boston MA — Fenway Park #

Tuesday, July 23 – Hershey PA — Hersheypark Stadium #

Thursday, July 25 – Cincinnati OH — Great American Ballpark *

Sunday, July 28 – Minneapolis MN — Target Field **

Saturday, August 3 – Denver CO — Empower Field at Mile High *

Wednesday, August 7 – San Diego CA — Petco Park $

Friday, August 9 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium #

Sunday, August 11 – Los Angeles CA — BMO Stadium %

Thursday, August 16 – Portland OR — Providence Park Soccer Stadium %

Saturday, August 18 – Seattle WA — T-Mobile Park %

* Pretenders & Mammoth WVH support

** Pretenders & L7 support

# The Hives & Amyl and The Sniffers support

$ The Hives & Alex G support

% Pretenders & Alex G support