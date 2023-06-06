Dave Grohl will not be giving interviews to promote the new Foo Fighters album But Here We Are, but this morning (June 6), he broke his silence on social media in a handwritten message thanking fans for their support.

“Hey. It’s been a while,” Grohl wrote. “Now that we’ve returned from our first run of shows, I felt compelled to reach out and thank you all for being there for us. Every night, when I see you singing, it makes me sing harder. When I see you screaming, it makes me scream louder. When I see your tears, it brings me to tears. And when I see your joy, it brings me joy. But, I see you … and it feels so good to see you, churning up these emotions together. Because we’ve always done this together. Time and time again. See you soon.”

The group played its first show with new drummer Josh Freese replacing the late Taylor Hawkins in Gilford, N.H., on May 24, and is now on a short break until resuming its activities next week with two gigs ahead of the Bonnaroo festival in Manchester, Tn on June 18.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Foo Fighters will perform at the annual IHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. They’ll be joined by Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Lil Wayne and more. The event takes place Sept. 22 and 23 at T-Mobile Arena.