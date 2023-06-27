Foo Fighters Announce 2024 UK Stadium Dates

Fresh off a not-such-a-surprise set at Glastonbury last weekend as the Churn-Ups and teasing a return to the country on social media, Foo Fighters announced that they’ll be heading back to the U.K. next year. The U.K. leg of the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour will kick off in Manchester at Old Trafford (home to Manchester United) on June 13 and will include shows in London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Hot Milk, Himalayas, Shame, Honeyblood and Loose Articles will open.

Foo Fighters released its latest album, But Here We Are, last month. The band also announced that Josh Freese would be replacing the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.

As for what’s coming next, the Foos will return to the road for a quick runs beginning on July 8 at Quebec’s Festival D’Ete De Quebec.

Foo Fighters 2024 Everything or Nothing at All U.K. Tour Dates:

6/13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

6/17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Stadium

6/20 London, England – London Stadium

6/22 London, England – London Stadium

6/25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

6/27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park Stadium