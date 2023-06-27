Instagram Facebook Twitter
difficult fun june 2023
June 2023’s Best Punk: Finally Something to Live For
Peso Pluma
Peso Pluma’s Génesis Is the Beginning of a Mexican Corridos Takeover
Ludicra
At Oblivion Access, Heaviness Comes in Many Forms

Foo Fighters Announce 2024 UK Stadium Dates

Courtney Barnett, Wet Leg and more will open for band on six-night run
Foo Fighters
(Credit: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)

Fresh off a not-such-a-surprise set at Glastonbury last weekend as the Churn-Ups and teasing a return to the country on social media, Foo Fighters announced that they’ll be heading back to the U.K. next year. The U.K. leg of the Everything Or Nothing At All Tour will kick off in Manchester at Old Trafford (home to Manchester United) on June 13 and will include shows in London, Cardiff, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Wet Leg, Courtney Barnett, Hot Milk, Himalayas, Shame, Honeyblood and Loose Articles will open.

Foo Fighters released its latest album, But Here We Are, last month. The band also announced that Josh Freese would be replacing the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.

As for what’s coming next, the Foos will return to the road for a quick runs beginning on July 8 at Quebec’s Festival D’Ete De Quebec.

Foo Fighters 2024 Everything or Nothing at All U.K. Tour Dates:

6/13 Manchester, England – Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
6/17 Glasgow, Scotland – Hampden Stadium
6/20 London, England – London Stadium
6/22 London, England – London Stadium
6/25 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
6/27 Birmingham, England – Villa Park Stadium

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

more from spin

The end of civilization! A New York University student downloads music from the Napster site in 2001 as the record industry waged a fierce legal, political and PR battle against the digital upstarts. (Credit: Spencer Platt/Newsmakers via Getty Images)
Features

DINOSAURS VERSUS THE INNOVATORS! (Guess Who Always Wins?)

Olivia Rodrigo
News

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album GUTS

The Plimsouls in 1981. Left to right: Dave Pahoa, Lou Ramirez, Peter Case, and Eddie Munoz. (Credit: Paul Natkin / Getty Images)
Features

New Documentary on Peter Case Highlights the Plight of the Everyman Musician

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top