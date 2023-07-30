Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Noodles of The Offspring
Sinéad O’Connor’s 10 Greatest Songs
The Cast of Cheers
Meet The Bands Making Up The Angry New Ireland

Foo Fighters, Alanis Morissette Cover Sinead O’Connor In Japan

Artists teamed for version of 1987 hit ‘Mandinka’
Photo: Alive Coverage / Boston Calling

Foo Fighters and Alanis Morissette kept the Sinead O’Connor tributes coming earlier today (July 29) at Japan’s Fuji Rock festival, when they teamed for a cover of the late Irish artist’s 1987 hit song “Mandinka.”

“We’re singing this song for a reason tonight,” said Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl in reference to O’Connor’s death earlier this week at the age of 56. Added Morissette, “for a beautiful women with high intelligence and deep empathy, way ahead of her time, who is no longer with us. This is for her.”

Foo Fighters and Morissette have always had a special connection in that the Foos’ longtime drummer, the late Taylor Hawkins, got his start in Morissette’s band at the height of her Jagged Little Pill-era fame. Morissette was on hand last September to perform “You Oughta Know” during Hawkins’ memorial concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, backed by the Foos and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

Since O’Connor’s passing on Wednesday, her music has been saluted with covers by P!nk and Brandi Carlile, Tori Amos, and TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone, among others.

Sinéad O'Connor

Also Read

Classic Reviews: Sinéad O’Connor, Universal Mother

Meanwhile, Fuji Rock continues tomorrow with Lizzo, Weezer, Black MIDI, 100 gecs, the Blessed Madonna, FKJ, and Neal Francis. Foo Fighters kick off a new round of U.S. dates Aug. 4 in Spokane, Wa., while Morissette visits Manila this coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

more from spin

Donald Glover in New York in 2018 (photo: Angela Weiss / AFP).
News

Donald Glover To Write, Star In Disney+’s Lando Series

(Credit: Tijs van Leur)
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Noodles of The Offspring

Kylie Minogue in 2017 (photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images).
News

News Of The Day – 7/28

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top