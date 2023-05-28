Instagram Facebook Twitter
Watch Lana Del Rey Debut New Songs at First Full Set in Over Three Years

The singer also performed “Blue Jeans,” “Summertime Sadness” and “Video Games”
Lana Del Rey
(Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lana Del Rey headlined the MITA Festival in Brazil on Saturday night (May 27), which was the singer’s first full performance since 2019. According to Setlist.fm, Del Rey performed many of her standards during the 20-song set, including “Blue Jeans,” “Summertime Sadness,” “Video Games,” and “Pretty When You Cry.”

The singer-songwriter also performed a bunch of new songs, like “A&W,” “The Grants,” “Flipside,” “Candy Necklace,” and “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” which was the title track of her latest album. SPIN‘s review of the album described it as “sexy and spiritual” and a “mosaic of melancholic sides.” When the album was released, Taylor Swift praised Del Rey as “the best that we have” before playing their collaboration track “Snow on the Beach.” The song was also recently reworked for Swift’s Midnights: Til Dawn Edition re-release.

In recent months, Del Rey has remained somewhat active, including crashing Bleachers’ set at the High Water Festival in Charleston, S.C. in April for a live debut of her new song “Margaret.” Though Del Rey hasn’t announced any headline dates, she will perform at North American festivals Festival D’été de Québec, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, and the women-led All Things Go Festival.

Taylor Swift

