Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius Team for All Things Go Festival

Carly Rae Jepsen, Tegan and Sara, and Alvvays will also perform
Maggie Rogers
(Photo: Kelly Jeffrey)

Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, and Carly Rae Jepsen are atop the lineup for the women-led All Things Go festival, the ninth edition of which will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Washington, D.C.

Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks, Tegan and Sara, Beabadoobee, Alex G, Ethel Cain, Alvvays, Lizzy McAlpine, Peach Pit, Sudan Archives, Suki Waterhouse, and Fletcher are also on the bill for the event. Ticket on-sale information is available via All Things Go’s website.

Founded as a blog back in 2006, All Things Go debuted as a festival five years later. Last year’s edition of the event was headlined by Lorde, Mitski, and Bleachers.

