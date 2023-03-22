Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day To Rock Festival D’été de Québec

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Smile, Zach Bryan, Feist, the War on Drugs, and Weezer will also perform over the fest’s 11 days
(photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day, the Smile, Pitbull, Zach Bryan, Lil Durk, Illenium, Weezer, Les Cowboys Fringants, Les Trois Accords, and Imagine Dragons are among the dozens of artists performing at Festival D’été de Québec, which will take place July 6-16 at five venues across Quebec City, including the 80,000-capacity Plains of Abraham.

Also slated to appear at the 55th anniversary edition of the event are Feist, Christine & the Queens, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez, Lamb Of God, Cypress Hill, Sudan Archives, Nervo, the War on Drugs, SYML, the Budos Band, White Reaper, Heart’s Ann Wilson, Billy Talent, Allison Russell, Vance Joy, Bad Religion, Tank and the Bangas, and Meet Me @ the Altar.

Previous Festival D’été de Québec headliners have included Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Future, Halsey, the Weeknd, Blink-182, Lady Gaga and Alanis Morissette.

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters, Green Day, Tool Highlight Louder Than Life Lineup

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

(photo: David Black)
