Taylor Swift Celebrates Lana Del Rey, Performs ‘Snow On The Beach’ In Vegas

On Friday (March 24), Lana Del Rey released her ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., and one of the many fans who gave it a good listen was Taylor Swift.

During the Las Vegas stop on her Eras Tour last night, Swift took a moment to praise the record, sharing with the crowd at Allegiant Stadium, “Guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, [and] support this album and this artist.”

Swift then proceeded to play live for the first time her collaboration with Del Rey, “Snow on the Beach,” from her 2022 album Midnights. Offering a pared-down, piano-led take during the “Surprise Songs” portion of the setlist, Swift further divulged, “She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me … She did that for me, and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play ‘Snow on the Beach.’”

Swift continues her Eras Tour tonight with a second show in Vegas (read SPIN’s review of the March 17 kick off outside Phoenix). Meanwhile, Del Rey has several upcoming festival appearances on tap, including Festival D’été de Québec, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.