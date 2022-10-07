Taylor Swift Confirms New Album Track List, Lana Del Rey Cameo

Taylor Swift has revealed the complete track list for her new album, Midnights, which includes a guest appearance from Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow on the Beach.” Swift had been dribbling out one song title at a time over the past few days through her “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series, but late last night began unveiling one per hour until completing the track list 4 a.m. ET.

The other four remaining titles are album opener “Lavender Haze,” “You’re on Your Own” (track 5), “Labyrinth” (track 10) and “Sweet Nothing” (track 12). Midnights will be released Oct. 21.

Swift went into detail in a separate Instagram video about “Lavender Haze,” a phrase she says she “happened upon” while watching the TV series Mad Men. “And I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool, and it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love,” she said. “Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow — and I thought that was really beautiful. And I guess theoretically, when you’re in the lavender haze, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just, like, ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media, and if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years — we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it.”

Swift previously said Midnights comprises “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and fo searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12, we’ll meet ourselves.”

Here is the track list for Midnights:

1. “Lavender Haze”

2. “Maroon”

3. “Anti-Hero”

4. “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana Del Rey)

5. “You’re on Your Own, Kid”

6. “Midnight Rain”

7. “Question…?”

8. “Vigilante Shit”

9. “Bejeweled”

10. “Labyrinth”

11. “Karma”

12. “Sweet Nothing”

13. “Mastermind”