Taylor Swift Reveals ‘Karma’ As Eighth Song From Midnights

New album arrives on Oct. 21
Taylor Swift
(Credit: TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift‘s latest song title reveal from her upcoming album, Midnights, is “Karma,” which is the eighth track in sequence on the project. “Karma” is the latest song to be picked out of a spinning, bingo-like ball cage, replete with cheesy, retro theme music in the background, as part of Swift’s cheeky “Midnights Mayhem With Me” TikTok series.

Swift surprisingly announced Midnights would be released Oct. 21 during her Aug. 28 acceptance speech for video of the year at the MTV Video Music Awards. She later said the album comprises “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and fo searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes 12, we’ll meet ourselves.”

Swift worked with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff on Midnights, following her debut team-ups with The National’s Aaron Dessner on the folklore and evermore albums.

Here is the track list so far for Midnights:

Taylor Swift

1.
2. “Maroon”
3. “Anti-Hero”
4.
5. “Maroon”
6. “Midnight Rain”
7. “Question…?”
8. “Vigilante Shit”
9. “Bejeweled”
10.
11. “Karma”
12. “Mastermind”
13.

@taylorswift Episode 8… been excited to announce this one 😆🌌 #TSmidnighTS #SwiftTok #MidnightsMayhemWithMe ♬ Midnights Mayhem episode 8 – Taylor Swift

