Blink-182 Returns in Style at Coachella for First Show With Tom DeLonge Since 2014
Every Metallica Album, Ranked
DYLAN IN JAPAN

Lana Del Rey Crashes Bleachers’ Festival Set for Live Debut of ‘Margaret’

Track was co-written and co-produced by the duo on Del Rey’s latest album
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey attend The Drop: Lana Del Rey at the GRAMMY Museum on October 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey extended their creative partnership last night (April 15) at the High Water Festival in Charleston, S.C., with the pair performing a surprise acoustic version of “Margaret” from Del Rey’s recently released album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Del Rey joined Antonoff during his band Bleachers’ set, and the two musicians performed the song alone, with Antonoff on acoustic guitar and Del Rey on vocals. It was the first live airing of “Margaret,” which the pair co-wrote and co-produced on Ocean Blvd and was recently revealed to be about Antonoff’s fiancee, actress Margaret Qualley.

Ocean Blvd has received rave reviews, with SPIN calling it “sexy and spiritual” and Taylor Swift hailing the artist as “the best that we have.” Del Rey has several upcoming festival appearances on tap this year, including Festival D’été de Québec, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

Meanwhile, Antonoff is rumored to be working with Megan Thee Stallion on new material and will also soon team up with Charli XCX to write original music for a new film, Mother Mary.

