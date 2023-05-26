Taylor Swift has unveiled the Til Dawn edition of her 2022 album Midnights, featuring the new tracks “Karma” with Ice Spice, and “Snow on the Beach” with additional vocal contributions from Lana Del Rey.

Digital versions of Midnights: Til Dawn sport the song “Hits Different,” which was a Target exclusive when the album was released last fall. The physical edition will feature “You’re Losing Me,” a previously unreleased track from the Midnights sessions, and will be available at the merch stands during Swift’s Eras tour stops in East Rutherford, N.J., this weekend.

As previously reported, Swift has another archival release afoot for this summer in the form of Speak Now (Taylor’s Edition), a complete re-record of that 2010 album. It will arrive on July 7.