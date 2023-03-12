Watch The 1975 Perform Being Funny Tracks on Saturday Night Live

Instagram Facebook Twitter
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Jenna Ortega, The 1975 Episode 1841 -- Pictured: Musical guest The 1975 performs "Oh Caroline" on Saturday, March 11, 2023 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

British rock band The 1975 returned to Studio 8H Saturday night (March 11) as the music guest for Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode, hosted by Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega.

The appearance marked The 1975’s first time back to the show since 2016, this time around promoting their latest album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which was released in October 2022. The band stuck to the new material delivering “I’m In Love With You” and “Oh Caroline” for the two songs, and decking the stage with their latest tour’s living room motif. See the two performances below.

The 1975 wrapped up their North American tour in December including a special guest spot from Phoebe Bridgers at the Los Angeles stop where the singer-songwriter appeared solo to deliver an acoustic take on The 1975’s track “Milk.” The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has often joined Bridgers live as well, most recently 2021.

The 1975 heads back out on the road March 18 with back-to-back appearances at Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Chile, followed by international dates in South America, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, and Europe.

