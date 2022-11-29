Watch Phoebe Bridgers’ Solo Acoustic Cameo at The 1975 L.A. Show

Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise appearance last night (Nov. 28) during the 1975‘s show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, emerging from the wings at the end of the first set for a solo acoustic rendition of “Milk” from the group’s 2012 EP, Sex.

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy previously served as the surprise opening act at Bridgers’ Oct. 22, 2021, performance at L.A.’s Greek Theatre, during which he and Bridgers duetted on the 1975’s “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America.” Bridgers appears on the studio version of the track, which can be found on the 1975’s 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form. She also makes a cameo in the video for the 1975’s “I’m in Love With You,” which was released this fall.

The 1975 is on tour in North America through Dec. 17 in Pittsburgh and will return to the road for a January tour of the U.K. and Ireland beginning Jan. 8 in Brighton. Dates in South America, Europe, Australia, and Japan are on tap through July 9 in Glasgow.

Bridgers is also touring Australia, New Zealand, and Japan early next year before embarking on 12 dates as the opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour. That run begins May 5 in Nashville and concludes May 28 in East Rutherford, N.J.