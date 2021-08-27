Watch Foo Fighters Bring Out Nandi Bushell to Play ‘Everlong’ in Los Angeles

For the better part of the past year, Dave Grohl and 11-year-old British phenom Nandi Bushell squared off in a virtual drumoff, with youth coming out on top. It was one of the warmest stories of 2020, and now it has an even better continuation in 2021.

At the Foo Fighters’ first show in Los Angeles in several years (sorry, the show in Agoura Hills in June doesn’t count), Grohl and company stampeded through 18 songs in a little over two hours — standard fare for them. Ahead of the set closer, Grohl filled the crowd in on one of his favorite quarantine activities: battling Bushell. From there, he introduced and brought out the 11-year-old, and told the crowd it was the first time that the two had ever met in person. So what happened? After thunderous cheers, they rolled out Bushell’s drumkit, where she joined the Foos for set closer “Everlong.”

Watch it all go down below.

This isn’t the first time Grohl and company have brought out a guest on this tour. When they reopened New York City’s Madison Square Garden in June, the Foos covered Radiohead’s “Creep” with none other than Dave Chappelle.

Anyway, here’s the full setlist from the Foo Fighters show at the Forum:

Times Like These

The Pretender

Learn to Fly

No Son of Mine

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Shame Shame

Rope

Breakout

My Hero

These Days

Medicine at Midnight

Walk

You Should Be Dancing (Bee Gees cover)

Somebody to Love (Queen cover) (Taylor on vocals, Dave on drums.)

All My Life

Aurora

Best of You

Monkey Wrench

Everlong (Nandi Bushell on drums)