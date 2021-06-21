News \

Watch Dave Chappelle Sing Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ With Foo Fighters

Performance took place at first full rock concert in New York since the pandemic

Daniel Kohn | June 20, 2021 - 11:20 pm
CREDIT: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

