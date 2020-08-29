At this point, everyone should be familiar with Nandi Bushell’s ability to rock, but today may have marked a new high in her musical venture, as Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl responded to her request for a drum battle from earlier this month.

Sitting at his daughter Harper’s drum set in one of his seemingly limitless number of flannel shirts, Grohl, who recently appeared in Bill & Ted Face the Music, busted out a good chunk of “Everlong” — which he said he hasn’t played since originally recording it — before switching over to “Dead End Friends” by Them Crooked Vultures. Always a good sport, the Nirvana drummer also told Bushell that he likes her videos and has received 100 texts about her initial challenge.

Grohl finished the recording by playfully challenging Bushell to respond, so it seems that we’ll have another hard-rocking cover by everyone’s favorite 10-year-old star in the coming days.

Check out Grohl’s video in the tweet below.