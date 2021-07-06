What happens in Vegas usually stays in Vegas, but not this time.

This past weekend fans gathered to celebrate the Fourth of July in Sin City were able to see Miley Cyrus perform at the opening celebration at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. What transpired next should surprise no one: another cover. But you probably weren’t expecting her to break out a 1990’s Cocteau Twins tune.

“Now I’m gonna do a classic Miley — no, I’m not gonna show my titties are something — but I am gonna sing a song that no one fucking knows,” she said. “But you will know it after tonight. And I’ve seen the tweets — ‘Stop doing covers’ — but yet, somehow, ‘Jolene’ was requested. So one for me. This song is called ‘Heaven or Las Vegas’ for obvious reasons.”

See Cyrus’s take on “Heaven or Las Vegas” by Cocteau Twins below.

Throughout Sunday’s set, she also covered Blondie, the Guess Who, and her Godmother Dolly Parton.

Cyrus celebrated Pride Month with Cher’s “Believe,” a drastic genre change from the Nine Inch Nails and Mazzy Star covers she pulled off earlier this year. This is the woman who we’ve all seen transform from Hannah Montana to a mohawk-sporting rock star, so it’s not surprising that her skills are so versatile.

She is even taking part in the massive reissue of Metallica’s Black Album coming September 10. Teaming with Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith, and WATT, she released “Nothing Else Matters” last month.