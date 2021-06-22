Metallica lives on…through 50-plus artists.

The band has announced a massive reissue of their The Black Album for its 30th anniversary and another LP, The Metallica Blacklist, that doesn’t even feature them but their music – 12 songs covered by 53 artists – both of which are slated to drop Sept. 10.

The album of classic Metallica covers isn’t just covered by metalheads. Its tracklist instead offers a diverse company of contributors “spanning an unbelievably vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more, each contributing their own unique interpretation of their favorite Black Album cut,” according to Metallica’s site.

They aren’t kidding. Mac DeMarco and Weezer each record their own version of “Enter Sandman,” Flatbush Zombies ft. DJ Scratch tackle “The Unforgiven” together while Moses Sumney braves the same song on his own. The Chats cover “Holier Than Thou” and Chris Stapleton covers “Nothing Else Matters.” That’s just the beginning. It also features St. Vincent covering “Sad But True,” PUP playing “Holier Than Thou,” J Balvin and the Neptunes with their versions of “Wherever I May Roam,” Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, and Mickey Guyton covering “Nothing Else Matters,” respectively and Kamasi Washington playing “My Friend Misery.”

For now, you can hear Miley Cyrus team with WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith on “Nothing Else Matters” and Juanes’ version of “Enter Sandman” below.

Each of the original 12 songs off the album showcase multiple artists’ takes on the classic tracks.

All proceeds from The Metallica Blacklist album will go to Metallica’s charitable foundation All Within My Hands, plus to a charity of each artists’ personal choice.

As for the reissue itself, it is going to be available in a deluxe box set that includes the two LPs, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs, six DVDs, a hardcover book.

Listen to a live and demo version of “Enter Sandman” below.

You can preorder the album now on vinyl, CD, or digital download via Metallica’s site. You can see the full tracklisting for the covers album there as well.

The vinyl and CD mediums arrive October 1st.