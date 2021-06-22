News \

Metallica’s Black Album Getting Massive Reissue, Covers Album Featuring Miley Cyrus, Weezer, Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket

All profits from mammoth 50+ track album of covers will be donated to charity

Logan Blake | June 22, 2021 - 10:49 am
Metallica
CREDIT: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Tags: metallica