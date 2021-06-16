Tyler, the Creator Releases New Song ‘LUMBERJACK’

On Monday, Tyler, the Creator dropped a 40-second teaser trailer on his social media platforms, which most assumed meant new music (or something new) was on the way. Now, it has arrived in the form of a new song. Titled “LUMBERJACK,” the song is Tyler’s first proper release since 2019’s Igor.

Check out the song and its teaser trailer below.

As you can see in the teaser, the phrase “Call Me If You Get Lost” appears as it did in the original “Side Street” clip. As of now, what that means remains to be seen. But it seems like new music is on the way.

Tyler will be performing at Lollapalooza next month and Outside Lands in October.

Last year, Tyler appeared in a Gucci ad with Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky, got his own ice cream flavor, and in February of this year, he composed a jingle for Coca-Cola.As part of our 35th anniversary, we named Tyler, the Creator as one of the most influential artists of the past 35 years.