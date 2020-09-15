News \
Tyler, the Creator Has a New Ice Cream Flavor
Rapper/mogul teams with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
A year after collaborating with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on a green-and-white ice cream called Snowflake, Tyler, the Creator is getting another flavor.
Billed as Pluto Bleu, the blood orange, and tropical blueberry-flavored will go on sale on Thursday (Sept. 16) through Jeni’s website and Tyler’s Golf le Fleur site. If waiting for ice cream to be delivered isn’t your thing, then you can wait until Sept. 21 to get it in stores
The rapper/mogul created the design for the ice cream’s packaging as well.
It’s been a quiet year musically for Tyler. Prior to quarantine, Tyler hosted a video that unveiled the new location of Los Angeles’ landmark Amoeba Records.