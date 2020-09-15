Tyler, the Creator Has a New Ice Cream Flavor

A year after collaborating with Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on a green-and-white ice cream called Snowflake, Tyler, the Creator is getting another flavor.

Billed as Pluto Bleu, the blood orange, and tropical blueberry-flavored will go on sale on Thursday (Sept. 16) through Jeni’s website and Tyler’s Golf le Fleur site. If waiting for ice cream to be delivered isn’t your thing, then you can wait until Sept. 21 to get it in stores

The rapper/mogul created the design for the ice cream’s packaging as well.

PLUTO BLEU: i made another flavor with JENI’S ICE CREAM —pints available online: 9/17 9am PT / 12pm ET @ https://t.co/YHklZxgER2 and https://t.co/fLQ9Jd5pNa —pints / scoops available monday 9/21 @ jeni’s shops nationwide pic.twitter.com/Dlg7iTf1TJ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) September 15, 2020

It’s been a quiet year musically for Tyler. Prior to quarantine, Tyler hosted a video that unveiled the new location of Los Angeles’ landmark Amoeba Records.