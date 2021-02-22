Tyler, the Creator Composes Music for Coca-Cola Commercial

Tyler, the Creator has provided the soundtrack for the “taste” of Coca-Cola, which obviously is “more than just a taste, it’s a feeling beyond words: Oooh! Aaah! Yeeah!” says the soft drink company.

In a tweet, Tyler thanked the soda behemoth for the opportunity to provide music for a Coke commercial, saying, “mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss.”

In another Tweet, he added, “that’s me playing the flute at the beginning.” He also tweeted about the song: “drums are fucking hard the low end is shaking.”

The clip is two-and-a-half minutes long and features people in various situations — from a grandmother at a family dinner table to three dudes in a convenience store — bursting into funky dance moves after a sip of the drink.

Additionally, Tyler landed at #29 in SPIN’s list of the most influential artists of the last 35 years.

Also last year he encouraged people to vote and launched his second ice cream flavor, Pluto Bleu, a blood orange and tropical blueberry-flavored treat.

Plus, in 2020 he also got into the modeling game, posing with Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky in a Gucci ad directed by Harmony Korine.