Despite the hemming, hawing and everything in between, it looks like things with COVID are good enough that this year’s edition of Lollapalooza is truly moving forward in 2021.

Taking place at its home in Grant Park in Chicago (where it has been as a standalone event since 2005) from July 29 through Aug. 1, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Journey, Miley Cyrus and Megan Thee Stallion will be the headliners. Additionally, Young Thug, Limp Bizkit and Modest Mouse will fill out the bill.

Last year, Lollapalooza co-founder Marc Geiger predicted that live events wouldn’t return in full force until 2022 – it looks like that was probably the worst-case scenario, though it is still too early to assume anything. Meanwhile, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino’s prediction that concerts would move forward full-speed ahead this summer is proving to be right…for now.

A few weeks ago on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, Lollapalooza’s other co-founder Perry Farrell told host Scott Lipps that things weren’t looking great for the fest to return…but it looks like a lot can change in just a few weeks.

“Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun – which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot in a statement. “Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement today,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. added. “To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

See the full lineup below: