Another year, another Grammys controversy.

Now that the entire internet has spent the better portion of the day discussing all the ways in which The Weeknd was snubbed by the Grammys, the artist himself chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” he tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Although his accusations of direct corruption are difficult to verify, the Canadian singer is certainly justified in his vitriol. In what was such a glaring mishap that Macklemore trended on Twitter for much of the afternoon due to fans remembering the time he beat Kendrick Lamar to win Best Rap Album in 2014, The Weeknd’s After Hours was seemingly absent from the nominees released today despite being one of the year’s biggest albums.

SPIN has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment on the situation.

Grammys withstanding, The Weeknd is set to play the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. The artist also known as Abel Tesfaye’s latest album, After Hours, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He took home all of the big awards at the VMAs in August as well.

Is it corruption or just another example of the award show demonstrating why it’s been the least-relevant major event in entertainment for over a decade? It may be too difficult to tell, as proving that malice isn’t just ignorance and stupidity so often is.