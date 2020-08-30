News \
MTV VMAs: Here are All of the Winners
See everyone who took home a Moonperson
Updated at 10:08 pm EST
This year’s MTV Video Music Awards was unlike any other due to COVID-19. The night was full of performances from across New York City and it is one of the first socially-distanced awards shows. Heading into the night, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande were tied for the most nominations. Lady Gaga is the first winner of the Tricon Award.
See which artists who took home a trophy at this year’s VMAs, with the winners notated in bold:
Video of the Year
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Artist of the Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
YUNGBLUD
Best Group
5 Seconds of Summer
The 1975
Blackpink
BTS
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
MONSTA X
Now United
twenty one pilots
Best Pop
BTS – “On”
Halsey – “You should be sad”
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift – “Lover”
Best Hip Hop
DaBaby – “BOP”
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”
Best Rock
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Coldplay – “Orphans”
Evanescence – “Wasted On You”
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”
Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”
The Killers – “Caution”
Best Alternative
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Best Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”
Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”
J Balvin – “Amarillo”
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Queì Pena”
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”
BTS – “On”
EXO – “Obsession”
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”
Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”
Red Velvet – “Psycho”
Video For Good
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Taylor Swift – “The Man”
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”
blink-182 – “Happy Days”
Drake – “Toosie Slide”
John Legend – “Bigger Love”
twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Home
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – (Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat – “Say So” – (Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – (Nabil)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – (Dave Meyers)
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – (Taylor Swift)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – (Anton Tammi)
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – (Kieran Fowler)
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – (Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – (Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – (Arnau Valls)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – (Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – (Oliver Millar)
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – (Anna Colomeì Nogu ì)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – (Laura Ellis Cricks)
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – (Christian Stone)
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – (Tatiana Van Sauter)
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – (Ethan Tobman)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – (Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – (Hoody FX)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – (EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles – “Adore You” – (Mathematic)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – (Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – (Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender)
Best Choreography
BTS – “On” – (Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – (Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby – “BOP” – (Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa – “Physical” – (Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – (Richy Jackson)
Normani – “Motivation” – (Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Halsey – “Graveyard” – (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)
James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – (Frank Lebon)
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – (Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – (Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico)
ROSALIìA – “A Paleì” – (Andre Jones)
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)