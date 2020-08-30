When this year’s VMAs were first announced, one of the biggest surprises was the inclusion of the Best Alternative category for the first time in 22 years. However, the biggest surprise was that the winner was…yep, you read correctly above — Machine Gun Kelly.

The Cleveland-bred rapper’s video for “Bloody Valentine,” which starred his girlfriend Megan Fox, beat out Lana Del Rey (“Doin’ Time”), The 1975 (“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”), FINNEAS (“Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”), twenty one pilots (“Level of Concern”), and All Time Low (“Some Kind of Disaster”) to win the Moonman.

The last winner of the Best Alternative category was Green Day in 1998 for “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” Things have certainly changed a lot since then.

